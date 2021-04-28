'Seeds being sowed': Ravi Shastri believes IPL 2021 could have a new winner after DC-RCB game, tweets Kohli, Pant photo

India head coach Ravi Shastri believes IPL 2021 could potentially see a first-time winner following RCB and DC's mouth-watering clash on Tuesday.

Of all the eight teams participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL), only three teams have failed to win the elusive trophy; Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings. The three teams have made the finals but could not go all the way.

Two of them, RCB and DC met on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. After a pulsating encounter, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore defeated Rishabh Pant-led DC by just one run.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, who has been keeping a keen eye on this year's proceedings and has been very regular on Twitter, posted a tweet to hint that the tournament could see a new champion by the end of IPL 2021.

He wrote: "Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge."

Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge #IPL2021 @IPL pic.twitter.com/A0RKnI0y4S — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 28, 2021





Shastri could be right considering the form of both these teams this year. The Bangalore outift, which has often been ridiculed for

usually fielding a star-studded side and still failing to win a single title, currently sit on the top of the points table. They have won five of their first six matches, with their solitary loss coming against three-tim champions Chennai Super Kings.

Moreover, they have been firing in all departments. Be it new recruit Glenn Maxwell, youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal, or stalwarts like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, someone or the other has always put their hands up.

In their bowling line-up, they possess the current Purple Cap holder in Harshal Patel. For his support, they've got Kiwi Kyle Jamieson and much-improved Mohammed Siraj. Be it bowling with the new ball or at the death, RCB's got all their bases covered.

On the other hand, IPL 2020 runners-up DC have also endured a fine start to their tournament. The side currently sits third jn the points table with four wins in six games, only behind CSK on a poorer run-rate.

In Shikhar Dhawan, they've got the current the Orange Cap holder and fellow opener Prithvi Shaw has also found fine form. Pant has been consistent and Hetmyer finally found his rhythm against RCB.

In the bowling department, DC have the impressive uncapped pacer in Avesh Khan. He's currently picked up 12 wickets and is among the leading wicket-takers so far. Veteran Amit Mishra has also been picking wickets and Axar Patel's return has only bolstered their attack.

These two teams have definitely got the potential to go all the way.