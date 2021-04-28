‘Someone who’s a family member on death bed doesn’t care about cricket’: Here’s why Adam Zampa left IPL 2021

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa opened up on his decision to pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 midway. Zampa and Kane Richardson, who were a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament, flew back home on Tuesday, citing personal reasons. Another Australian cricketer who joined them was Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, Zampa said he decided to quit because it was the ‘most vulnerable’ bio-bubble he has been a part of. He added that the tournament should have been held in UAE, like last year.

“We’ve been in a few (bubbles) now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it’s India, we’re always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful... I just felt like it was the most vulnerable,” said Zampa.

“The IPL that was held in Dubai six months ago didn't feel that way at all. I felt like that was extremely safe. Personally, I feel like that would have been a better option originally for this IPL, but obviously, there’s a lot of political stuff that goes into it.

“Obviously there's the T20 World Cup that’s meant to be happening here later this year. That's probably going to be the next discussion in the cricket world. Six months is a long time,” he added.

Zampa didn’t get a game this season after being bought for ₹1.5 crore. He said a lot of factors were responsible for his decision to leave the IPL.

“Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn’t playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn’t finding the motivation. There were a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call.”

Zampa has no regrets about the monetary loss he suffered by quitting the cash-rich tournament as he wanted to give priority to his mental health.

“There's a lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people but that's also going to be a personal answer. Someone who has a family member on their death bed probably doesn't care about the cricket.

“I feel like for leaving anyone leaving halfway through a tournament, it’s definitely a financial sacrifice. But from my point of view, I wanted to put my mental health first,” said Zampa.