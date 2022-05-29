Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Coach to commentator in a jiffy': Fans overjoyed as Ravi Shastri returns to commentary box, conducts toss

Ravi Shastri conducted the toss for the IPL final and returned to the commentary box for the first time since stepping down as India's head coach last year.  
Shastri returned to the commentary box for the IPL final(BCCI)
Updated on May 29, 2022 09:02 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Fans could hear Ravi Shastri's booming voice in commentary once again as the former India head coach returned to the box for the first time he was appointed to the helm of India's backroom staff in 2017. Shastri had been part of the host broadcaster's team of pundits for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) but he was yet to do commentary, conduct the toss or the post-match presentation ceremony. (More IPL News)

IPL Final Live: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

He did two of those things on Sunday, conducting the toss and then was in the commentary box for the first four overs.

Fans expressed their happiness of hearing Shastri in commentary on Twitter.

Shastri had been absent from the commentary box in the two years that he was head coach of the Indian team. His contract with the team ended after the T20 World Cup in 2021 and is now making a return to commentary in the 2022 season of the IPL.

Shastri earlier minced no words in stating that he was unhappy with not being able to commentate on IPL matches while he was head coach of the Indian team. "This is the 15th edition of the IPL, I did the first 11 years and then thanks to some stupid conflict of interest clause that exists in some stupid constitution that binds us, you could not do the last few seasons," said Shastri in March this year.

The Rajasthan Royals face the Gujarat Titans in the final of the 2022 IPL. Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first. GT had defeated RR by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 and the latter made their way to the final by beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in Qualifier 2.

