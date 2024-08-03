Ravi Shastri draws spectacular 'Shane Warne' parallel with Jasprit Bumrah: 'He could tell the ball to hit leg stump...'

India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, was one of the side's star performers in the T20 World Cup victory in June. Bumrah was named the player of the tournament for his incredible figures, as he conceded at just 4.17, which was the lowest by a bowler in any edition of the men's World Cup (minimum 100 deliveries). Shastri drew Bumrah's comparison with Australia great Shane Warne(File)

India's former head coach, Ravi Shastri, under whom Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 and went on to become one of the best pacers in modern-day cricket, spoke in detail about the fast bowler's prowess in a chat with ICC. The former all-rounder was in awe of Bumrah's exceptional control and accuracy.

“He just showed the world what it takes and you know, it's not often in your career when you have a ball in your hand and you say, do this and the ball does that,” Shastri said of Bumrah.

Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, which led Shastri to compare the 30-year-old to three former greats of the game. The former Indian head coach drew Bumrah's parallel with the legendary Pakistan duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, as well as Australia great Shane Warne.

“Very few have done it, I thought Wasim [Akram] and Waqar [Younis] had it in their prime when they played white-ball cricket. Shane Warne had it where he could literally tell the ball, go there, pitch there, hit leg stump,” Shastri said.

“People who are on top of the game have that ability. I think Bumrah had that in this World Cup.”

Bumrah had made his return to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in August last year, when he led a second-string side in the T20I series against Ireland. The fast bowler eventually went on to play a key role in the side's Asia Cup triumph, and made key contributions in India's run to the final of the ODI World Cup.

In the Test series against England earlier this year, Bumrah was on song yet again, picking 19 wickets in four matches.

The pacer was rested for India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, and is expected to make a return when the side begins its home season with a two-Test series against Bangladesh.