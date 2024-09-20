Ravi Shastri grills Tamim Iqbal after Virat Kohli vs Mushfiqur Rahim sledging incident confirmed: 'What history?'

Virat Kohli and Mushfiqur Rahim suffered pretty much similar fates as both batters were dismissed for a low score over the first two days of the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test. Thursday on Day 1, Kohli edged Hasan Mahmud to fall cheaply for 6, and the very next day, Mushfiqur edged Jasprit Bumrah to KL Rahul at second slip. However, if former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is to be believed, it is only a matter of time before Kohli and Mushfiqur have a go at each other at some point during the ongoing Chennai Test match. Virat Kohli (L) and Mushfiqur Rahim during the 2023 ODI World Cup.(Getty)

Mushfiqur and Kohli have a bit of 'history', claimed Tamim when the Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter came out to bat, and Kohli was fielding in the slip cordon. His attempt to hype up the rivalry was on point before Ravi Shastri intervened. Mushfiqur, a Bangladesh veteran, has had instances with India in the past – such as his premature celebrations with 2 needed off 2 at the 2016 World T20 and often celebrating wildly. Expecting something similar, Tamim was hoping for a repeat of it, or maybe an exchange or two between Mushfiqur and Kohli, when Shastri jumped in. Below is how the conversation flowed:

Tamim Iqbal: Mushfiqur Rahim is batting, Virat Kohli is in the slips. Watch out now. Keep an eye on them. They have quite the history.

Ravi Shastri: What history?

Tamim Iqbal: Oh, you know, Ravi. You know what history I am talking about.

That is when Harsha Bhogle cheekily chipped in: "Ah, well left Tamim. I guess Mushfiqur has a bit of history with everyone."

Despite India and Bangladesh being part of several emotionally-charged battles over the years, incidents of Kohli or Mushfiqur engaging in verbal battles have rarely emerged, at least on camera or stump mic. However, last year during the ODI World Cup, ahead of the India vs Bangladesh contest, Mushfiqur, while reflecting on the rivalry, did point out that 'Kohli always tries to sledge' him and the rest of his teammates.

"Some batters in the world love sledging and get pumped up by that. So I never sledge him because he gets pumped up by that. I always tell my bowlers to get rid of him as early as possible," Rahim told Star Sports.

"Whenever I play against him, he always tries to sledge me every time I go in to bat because he is a really competitive guy, and he doesn't want to lose any cricket match. I really love that rivalry with him and the challenge that comes with facing him and India."

Kohli and Mushfiqur will bat again

Kohli and Mushfiqur will bat again in the 1st Test and can right the wrongs from the first innings. India, who posted 376, are all over Bangladesh, reducing them to 112/8 at the tea interval on Day 2. Bangladesh still trail India by over 50 runs and irrespective of whether they are able to enforce the follow on or not, India will certainly bat a second time to give their bowlers respite from the sappy Chennai heat.