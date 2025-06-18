Ravi Shastri met India cricketer he once axed from team during IPL, told him 'make your way in': 'It's been a long time'

Ravi Shastri is a former India cricketer, all-rounder, a World Cup-winner and one of the world's most revered broadcasters and commentators. And yet, his time as head coach of the Indian team stands out. Shastri took command of the team in 2014 as team director before officially being named as the head coach. From 2014 to 2021, Shastri's seven-year run turned out to be a memorable one as India's status in world cricket rose. With his captain Virat Kohli, Shastri led the Indian team to unprecedented heights, achieving some incredible things. In 2018, India beat Australia in Australia for the first time in 71 years and repeated it two years later. Sure, Shastri and Kohli could not win an ICC trophy for India, but what they did was more instrumental than any silverware. Ravi Shastri expects resurgence from the India batter in England(AFP)

As coach, Shastri, and expectedly so, had to make some tough decisions along the way. And none more controversial than what happened during India's 2018 tour of England. Karun Nair, India's only other triple-centurion in Tests after Virender Sehwag, was part of the squad but did not get a game. Nair remained benched even as Hanuma Nair, a new addition in the squad, got the nod ahead of him. He eventually got dropped without getting a chance and hasn't played for India since. On May 24, Nair's dream finally came true when he was picked in India's 18-member squad, now 19, for the five-Test series against England, and if their practice and fielding sessions are anything to go by, the veteran is set to make a comeback into the 11 after 8 long years.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri recalls cheeky 'lunch' chat that infuriated Shami and sparked heroics

Shastri, for one, couldn't be more pleased or happier to see Nair getting rewarded for his dues. After amassing a mountain of runs in the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it was only a matter of time before cricket gave Nair another chance. In between, he even made a triumphant return in the IPL, smashing a half-century in his first match in three years. In fact, it was during the IPL that Shastri met Nair and motivated him to break into the team.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri settles 'tough' Shardul Thakur vs Nitish Reddy debate, ignores Kuldeep to pick bowlers for 1st England Test

"In all probability, depending on what current form is, it'll be Karun Nair. He bats at five, it's a long time since he played for India. I think he (Nair) has worked really hard. He's just worked his way back into the side. The number of runs he's got in first-last cricket is incredible," Shastri said on The ICC Review show.

"And I met him during an IPL game. I said, 'don't just bang the door. Just kick it down and make your way in and walk into that side'. And I think he's done just that. Just the number of runs that he's got has made the selectors look in that direction and give him a place."

Karun Nair's incredible show in England

In a squad where only a few people have the experience of playing in England, it would be imperative for Nair, if given the opportunity, to bring it to use. Just last month, Nair struck a double century for India A against England Lions in the first unofficial Test, his second double-century in England after a knock of 202 for Northamptonshire last year.