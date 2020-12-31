Ravi Shastri posts photo with Shah Rukh Khan, gets champagne New Year wish from Michael Vaughan

cricket

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:10 IST

After a satisfactory year, in which the Indian cricket team emerged as one of the most consistent sides of the world, head coach Ravi Shastri decided to take some time off. Shastri spent the last few days of 2019 with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon in Alibag.

Shastri shared a picture on Instagram on Tuesday along with SRK, Tandon, and industrialist Gautam Singhania with the caption “Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - @iamsrk @officialraveenatandon and @gautamsinghania99 #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily”.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is very active on social media decided to wish ‘Happy New Year’ to Shastri. ‘Happy New Year Ravi,’ he wrote with emojis of champagne bottles.

India ended the year on a high by beating West Indies in both the ODI and T20I series. Under Shastri, India finished as the No. 1 ranked test side in 2019. In ODIs, India are currently ranked No.2 . There is however, a lot of scope for improvement in T20Is as India finished 2019 at No. 5 in the ICC rankings.

The Men in Blue will have chance to rectify that as 2020 will be full of T20Is including the World Cup later in Australia. India will ring in 2020 with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting from January 5 and Shastri would hope they start the year on the right note by beating islanders comfortably.