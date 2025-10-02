Ravi Shastri’s introduction of Andy Pycroft in IND vs WI 1st Test scrapes Pakistan’s wounds: ‘Right from the hot seat…’

Ravi Shastri had the best possible introduction in store as he welcomed Andy Pycroft, the senior official, who will be the match referee for the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pycroft, who hails from Zimbabwe, was at the centre of a huge controversy in the Asia Cup 2025, where the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claimed he failed to uphold the spirit of the game in the aftermath of the no-handshake row in the group stage match between India and Pakistan. Ravi Shastri's introduction for Andy Pycroft is too good to be missed(Screengrabs - BCCI X)

During the toss for the first Test, Shastri raised his voice in giving Pycroft a glowing introduction as he cheekily alluded to all the controversies in Dubai at the time of the Asia Cup.

"Back in the house, all the way from Dubai, in the hot seat. Andy Pycroft," said Shastri during the toss as Pycroft had a sheepish smile on his face, acknowledging what the introduction was all about.

After the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players during the group stage encounter on September 14, the PCB raised an official complaint with the ICC, requesting the removal of Pycroft for the remainder of the tournament. The board even threatened to boycott the competition if its demands were not met.

The ICC refused to do so, stating that there is no merit to the argument, as Pycroft merely relayed the message from the BCCI to the Pakistani camp. This led to the match between Pakistan and the UAE getting delayed by one hour as PCB explored its options.

PCB claims Pycroft apologised

Just minutes before the eventual start of the game between Pakistan and the UAE, the PCB issued a statement, claiming that Pycroft apologised for miscommunication in the group stage match against India.

The PCB also posted a video on social media, showing Pycroft speaking to Pakistan captain Salman Agha and coach Mike Hesson. However, the clip had no audio.

When PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a press conference alongside former board heads, Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, Raja falsely claimed that Pycroft was India's fixer.

“I have always seen that Andy Pycroft is the favourite for Team India. I think he is a permanent fixer for the Indian team. He has officiated in 90 Indian games. This is blatant, this is one-sided, and it shouldn't happen like that. This is a neutral platform. But anyway, I just hope better sense prevails,” Raja had told reporters.