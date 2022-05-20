Ravi Shastri's latest photo tweets in party wear with unusual captions leave fans scratching their heads

It won't be wrong to term Ravi Shastri as a colourful personality. Right from his playing days, Shastri was a firm believer in the work hard and party harder principle. The fact that Shastri hasn't changed a lot even after all these years is what makes him a social media favourite. The former India head coach on Friday left fans scratching their heads with his colourful tweets and unusual captions.

In his three photo tweets till Friday afternoon Shastri used rather uncanny yet catchy captions to describe his attire.

‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all," read Shastri's first tweet which was accompanied by his photograph in what appeared to be a pub-like setup.

Shastri's other two tweets were in a similar avatar. There were no cricketing references to Shastri's tweets but fans were amused by the former India all-rounder's get-up.

‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all. pic.twitter.com/4OhSYEg3Ln — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

The comments section of Shastri's tweets were full of hilarious responses and memes.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Ravi Shastri's latest tweets

Soanpapdi during Diwali pic.twitter.com/auuS7DeiK0 — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) May 20, 2022

16y/o Me after singing Honey Singh's song classroom pic.twitter.com/0PQkc9m5ZT — Yeah Me (@27jynt) May 20, 2022

When dad say: Kuch Seekho apne bade bhai se.



Me in front of younger Siblings: pic.twitter.com/PBZ9tvAYr5 — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) May 20, 2022

Ravi bhai aaj diljale bane huye hai pic.twitter.com/O75mc57rBS — ShastriMacy 🍻 (@AshWat_YouDoin) May 20, 2022

Shastri, who is currently working as a broadcaster in IPL 2022, was also seen indulging in a fun session with famous Bollywood Amir Khan.

In a video posted on Star Sports’ social media handles on Thursday, the Bollywood super star is seen plying his trade with cricket on a rooftop terrace.

While showcasing his skills, Aamir even goes on to make a passing remark – "IPL mein chance hai kya (do I have chance to feature in the IPL)?" he said. His comment received a quirky reply from Shastri. When asked by anchor and commentator Jatin Sapru about Aamir’s cricket skills, Shastri said in jest, “Hey Jatin, he looks in good nick. Probably needs to spend a little more time on his footwork, but should get into most teams.”

