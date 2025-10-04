Ravi Shastri sets facts right, busts popular 'misconception' about KL Rahul: ‘If you actually look at his career…’

KL Rahul 2.0 is well and truly here, and the opening Test batter has come into his own ever since the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The senior pro first led the charge in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, scoring 532 runs in five Tests. The right-hander continued with his form, beginning the home season in style as he hit his 11th Test century on Day 2 of the first match against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul scored his 11th Test ton on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies. (PTI)

As soon as Rahul brought up his 10th Test ton as an opener, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri busted a myth about the batter, saying it is a “misconception” that the player has been shuffled up and down the batting order in Tests.

For the longest time, it has been believed that Rahul hasn't been as consistent as one would want him to be because he has never gotten a consistent run at one batting position in Tests. However, Shastri presented some facts, stating that since 2016, Rahul has played as an opener in 94 innings out of a total of 110 in that period, so he doesn't understand where the argument stems from.

"It's a misconception that he has gone up and down the order. Because if you actually look at his career, since that Test he opened (2016 against England), he has opened in 94 innings and there have been a total of 110 innings in that period," said Shastri on commentary, minutes before the lunch break on Day 2.

“So, it is 90 per cent of the time, he has opened the innings. It's because of the mix in white-ball cricket that you get a little confused,” he added.

Rahul fails to go big

The 33-year-old Rahul lost his concentration in the opening over after the lunch break on Day 2 and ended up giving his wicket away to Jomel Warrican. The right-hander walked back after scoring 100 runs off 197 balls with 12 boundaries.

On Day 2, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja also hit centuries as India gained a commanding position in the first Test. India extended their lead to 286 runs at Stumps on the second day with Jadeja and Washington Sundar unbeaten on 104 and 9, respectively.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket haul helped India bundle out West Indies for 162 in the first innings.