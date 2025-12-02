Ravi Shastri tells Gautam Gambhir: ‘You can get fired from the job if India’s performance doesn’t improve’

During his tenure as team director and later as head coach, Ravi Shastri witnessed firsthand India’s rise to dominance in Test cricket, especially at home. He entered the administrative setup in 2014 and remained part of the dressing room from 2017 to 2021. India’s unbeaten home Test streak had begun in December 2012, long before his arrival, but Shastri was at the heart of the era that reinforced that aura. Ravi Shastri had his say on India's Test series whitewash against South Africa

Now, watching as a broadcaster while India suffered their second home Test series whitewash in last 12 months, the fading of that dominance was a difficult pill for him to swallow. But instead of simply expressing disappointment, Shastri issued a blunt reminder to incumbent head coach Gautam Gambhir: if India don’t improve their red-ball performances, he could be fired.

Speaking to Prabhat Khabar, Shastri said Gambhir must establish clear communication with every player in the set-up and manage the group effectively if India are to improve in Test cricket. He also urged Gambhir not to treat the situation as pressure, but to approach it with calmness and patience.

"If your performance is poor, you could be fired. Therefore, you need to maintain patience. Communication and man-management skills are crucial here. Only then can you motivate the players to win. And that's what we did. The most important thing is to enjoy whatever you do. Don't take it as pressure," he said.

After a 12-year period of dominance, India lost their first Test series on home soil in November last year, when New Zealand inflicted a 0-3 whitewash. Exactly 12 months later, India incurred the same fate, losing 0-2 against South Africa.

Although Shastri did not blame Gambhir directly, he said that every member in that Indian dressing room is responsible for the two defeats.

"The entire team, from the team management to the players, is responsible. No one is responsible for this. It's a collective decision. South Africa defeated India, not just any individual player. South Africa played as a team," he added.

Following last month’s defeat, Gambhir came under scrutiny as rumours swirled that he might face the axe. A media report suggested that while he is likely to remain in charge for now due to a “lack of alternatives,” his position could come under sharper review later this year, particularly if India underperform in the T20 World Cup at home.

However, the former India opener found support from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who dismissed the speculation. “The board doesn’t take knee-jerk reactions. We are going as per our long-term plan. Winning or losing is part of the game. We don’t make changes every now and then. If any change is required, we take a call at the end of a particular period,” he told Times of India last week.

India have not been the same red-ball force under Gambhir that they once were. Since his appointment in July last year, India have lost five of their nine home Tests, conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia for the first time in nearly a decade, and settled for a 2–2 draw against a depleted England side. However, they have also won the Champions Trophy during his tenure and retained the Asia Cup.