Ravi Shastri's snub from Wankhede honours 'surprising', MCA told to fix it in strong letter: 'Re-examine the oversight'

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has been urged to commemorate former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri at the Wankhede Stadium. Last month, the MCA named stands at the Wankhede Stadium after ODI captain Rohit Sharma, former India skipper Ajit Wadekar, and former BCCI President Sharad Pawar. Mumbai Cricket Association urged to commemorate Ravi Shastri at the Wankhede Stadium. (PTI)

It must be mentioned that the uber-popular venue in Indian cricket also has stands named after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar.

Former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi has written to the MCA, urging the state cricket body to name something after Shastri at the Wankhede.

He expressed his "surprise" over Shastri's omission, saying his legacy is well known and his significant role in shaping modern Indian cricket as a coach is not overlooked.

“I must express my surprise and concern at the omission of Ravi Shastri, former India captain, all-rounder, and national coach, from the list of names commemorated at the stadium. His legacy is well known—not just the iconic feat of hitting six sixes in an over in a first-class game, following in the footsteps of Sir Gary Sobers—but also for his impactful career as a player and his significant role in shaping modern Indian cricket as a coach,” Hattangadi wrote in his letter to MCA President Ajinkya Naik, as per The Times of India.

“This omission, intentional or not, overlooks a major chapter in Mumbai and Indian cricket’s story. I do not wish to delve into statistics, as Shastri’s legacy is not just in numbers but in the influence he has had on the game—both on and off the field,” he added.

‘Re-examine this oversight’

The former Mumbai captain has also requested the MCA to re-examine this oversight. Shastri deserves to have something named after him at the iconic Mumbai venue, as his impact is tremendous in shaping Indian and Mumbai cricket.

“As someone who deeply respects the administration and its role in preserving the sport’s heritage, I urge the MCA to re-examine this oversight. A richer understanding of cricket’s history and the personalities that shaped it will only strengthen our future,” he wrote.

"With warm regards and continued respect. This is an observation and not a political statement,” he added.

Ravi Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India, scoring 6938 runs and taking 280 wickets. He was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad. He was named the Player of the Tournament in India's 1985 World Championship of Cricket-winning campaign.

In the same year, Shastri also equalled Garry Sobers' record of six sixes in an over, in a Ranji Trophy game in January 1985.

As a coach, Ravi Shastri oversaw India's two Test series wins Down Under (2018-19 and 2020-21). Under his tenure, India also reached the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup.