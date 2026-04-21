Ravichandran Ashwin pushes urgent RCB loan move as CSK scramble after Ayush Mhatre injury blow

Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested a potential fix for his former IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings, after Ayush Mhatre was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury. Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2026 season

Mhatre is the latest setback in what has been a difficult season for CSK, already hampered by multiple injury concerns, including that of MS Dhoni. The India U-19 World Cup-winning captain sustained the injury during Chennai’s previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

The franchise confirmed on Tuesday that Mhatre, who has been one of their standout batters this season—scoring 201 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 177.87—will miss the rest of IPL 2026, with his rehabilitation expected to take six to 12 weeks.

While Chennai will now be on the lookout for a replacement, Ashwin suggested the franchise explore the loan window to rope in Vihaan Malhotra from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He pointed out that the window closes after the seventh match and urged CSK to act quickly.

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Ashwin also proposed an alternative, recommending India U-19 wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu as a long-term option, even though he wasn’t part of the IPL auction pool.

“With so many injuries on the horizon! The loan window closes after the 7th game mark & it will be a great idea to loan this sensational talent from RCB. He hasn’t played a single game so far, hence it is a viable option. If not Vihaan, Abhigyan Kundu is also a left-handed option that can be groomed, keeping ‘FUTURE CORE’ in mind,” Ashwin wrote on X.