Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja or Kuldeep Yadav - Ravi Shastri names India’s No. 1 choice in overseas conditions

Kuldeep Yadav has been quite impressive for the Indian cricket team as the left-arm chinaman has taken wickets at regular intervals and when it comes to overseas conditions, he has proven his mettle on multiple occasions.

Kuldeep was quite impressive in the T20I series against Australia as he took 4 wickets in three matches after taking five wickets in the only Test that he played Down Under. The series against New Zealand also started on a good note as he picked up his 5th four wicket haul during the second ODI match in Mount Maunganui.

India head coach Ravi Shastri showered praises on the young spinner after his brilliant run in the recent past and said that he has transformed himself into the top choice for the Indian cricket team in overseas conditions.

“He plays overseas Test cricket and he gets five wickets, so he becomes our primary overseas spinner. Going ahead, if we have to play one spinner, he is the one we will pick. There is a time for everyone (referring to Ashwin’s poor fitness record in 2018). But now Kuldeep is our frontline number one overseas spinner,” Shastri said.

Shastri also lauded his efforts in the Sydney Test against Australia where he had to replace the injured Ravichandran Ashwin.”I was very impressed with the way Kuldeep bowled in Sydney. Even in Test cricket, it is going to be the age of wrist spin, especially in overseas Test cricket. The way he bowled in Sydney, he becomes our number one spinner in overseas Test cricket,” he said in his interview with Cricbuzz.

