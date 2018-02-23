Ravichandran Ashwin wishes Herschelle Gibbs on birthday days after feud

A few days after Ravichandran Ashwin had taken a swipe at Herschelle Gibbs over the latter’s alleged involvement with match-fixing, the off-spinner on Friday tried to make peace by wishing the former South African international on his birthday.

The brawl had started after Ashwin posted a promotional video of a Nike shoe to which Gibbs had quipped: “Hopefully you will be able to run a bit faster now Ashwin.” However, what was perhaps traded as a light-hearted joke, didn’t go down too well with the India veteran who retorted back stating: “Surely not as fast as you did, mate, unfortunately I wasn’t as blessed as you were. But I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate.”

Although he later deleted the tweet, it stirred an unnecessary row on Twitter with the opening batsman walking out of the conversation stating: “Can’t take a joke i see anyway moving swiftly on..”

Ravichandran Ashwin posted this tweet in reply to Herschelle Gibbs, then later deleted it after it sparked some Twitter outrage. (Twitter)

Ashwin had also replied that he meant to use it as a joke as well, but shots had been fired by then.

Thus, when Ashwin extended his wishes to Gibbs on his official Twitter account on Friday, it seemed like him trying to broker peace while stating: “Many more happy returns of the day to @hershybru , have a good one.” Gibbs replied back as well but kept it quite generic. “Thanks bud. have a good day,” he replied back.

Many more happy returns of the day to @hershybru , have a good one. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 23, 2018

Appreciate all the bday wishes people thanks so much👊 those who choose to bring up my colour full past and mistakes,you not more human than I am 😉 #onelifeliveit — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 23, 2018

Gibbs, who turned 44 on Friday, was arguably one of the finest openers South Africa had ever produced and has over 14,000 international runs across the three formats, and 35 centuries to his name. However, the match-fixing saga in 2000 has been an unwanted blotch in his otherwise stellar career.