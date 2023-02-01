Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja calls 20-year-old IPL star 'future of India' in priceless message; shares selfie with youngster

Ravindra Jadeja calls 20-year-old IPL star 'future of India' in priceless message; shares selfie with youngster

cricket
Published on Feb 01, 2023 02:40 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja called the youngster ‘future of India’ in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Ravindra Jadeja(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set for a return to the national team this month when it takes on Australia in a four-match Test series, starting February 9th. Jadeja had been away from the side since September last year as he nursed his knee injury, and made a return to cricketing action last month with the Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class tournament.

Jadeja had led Saurashtra in the final group match in Chennai, and took seven wickets in the second innings of the match; however, the side faced a 59-run defeat against Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Watch: Hanuma Vihari dares wrist fracture to bat left-handed for Andhra Pradesh after 9th wicket; Fans salute India star

Following the game, Jadeja traveled to Bengaluru where he seemingly met Tilak Varma, the Hyderabad all-rounder who enjoyed a breakthrough season with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League last year. Jadeja posted a picture with Varma, and had a priceless caption for the player.

“Chilling with future of India,” Jadeja wrote.

Jadeja is not the first Indian player to make such a prediction for Tilak, though. Last year, India captain Rohit Sharma had also stated that the 20-year-old star could be an all-format player for the side soon.

“He (Tilak) has been brilliant, playing for the first year, having such a calm head is never easy. I feel he’s going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He’s got the technique and temperament. A lot of things are looking bright for him. And there’s hunger as well,” Rohit had said in the post-match presentation following MI's final match of the IPL 2022 season.

Tilak opened up on Rohit's remark a few weeks later, insisting that he has had chat with the MI skipper on the same after the end of the season.

“Yes, I has had a personal chat with Rohit bhai after that. We talked about how I can improve on my batting. I always think about how I can make my team win matches, personal achievement is secondary. So, this time, I was playing good although I couldn't finish in some matches. So, Rohit bhai and I had a conversation on that as well. He told me to back my strengths. We also had a talk about skills,” Tilak told News24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ravindra jadeja indian cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP