Ravindra Jadeja dares Joe Root on 99, drops ball to spark drama; boos erupt at Lord's for stalling England star’s ton

On a day marred by England's uncharacteristic go-slow approach at the On a day marked by England's unusually cautious approach at Lord's against India in the third Test, Joe Root stood tall with a valiant knock. The former England captain—who had been on a century spree last year, inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record—looked set for his first Test ton since December. But Root was left stranded on 99 as England ended Day 1 on 251 for four. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 99 at end of Day 1

Root crafted a well-composed innings, reaching his 67th Test half-century to go with his 36 hundreds. The milestone came off 102 balls and featured seven boundaries, underscoring his stature as England’s all-time leading run scorer.

Even as India struck early after Tea—removing newly-crowned world No. 1 Harry Brook—Root held firm. He found a dependable partner in Ben Stokes, and together the experienced pair weathered the Indian attack, keeping the scoreboard ticking in the fading London sunshine.

Root looked well set to complete his 37th Test century before stumps. On the fourth ball of the final over of the day, he punched a length delivery from Akash Deep towards backward point and immediately set off for a single. As he turned back for a possible second run, the Lord's crowd erupted in premature celebration. But just as the milestone seemed inevitable, Ben Stokes screamed 'No!'—Root aborted the second run mid-pitch.

Ravindra Jadeja had already gathered the ball and, instead of returning it to the keeper, mockingly dared Root to complete the century. He even dropped the ball on the ground to tease him further. Root, however, could only smile and resist the bait.

The Lord's crowd did not appreciate it as loud boos erupted through the stadium. "Aaj raat ko banne mat de (don't allow him to get the 100 tonight)," the stump mic even caught one of the Indian players, as Root was kept stranded on 99.

Root stands a run away from surpassing Steve Smith to become the active player with the most Test centuries. It would also place him fifth in the all-time list of most tons in the format, just one behind Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara.

If Root can extend his knock further in England's first innings, he could have the chance to rise to the third spot in the all-time highest run-scorer list in Test history. With 13214 runs, he stands just 77 runs away from surpassing Jacques Kallis (13289) and Rahul Dravid (13288).

"Joe Root has inspired everyone in the changing room and in this country," Pope said at the close of day.

"His work ethic and the way he goes about his cricket is inspirational over such a long career. Fingers crossed he can make it a massive one tomorrow."