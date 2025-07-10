India’s Rishabh Pant setback facing no rescue: Why ICC can't allow Dhruv Jurel as full replacement

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant walked off the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday after sustaining an injury during the third Test against England. Dhruv Jurel immediately took over wicketkeeping duties, but with the BCCI yet to confirm the extent of Pant's injury, India remains in limbo. The uncertainty could escalate into a serious concern if Pant is unable to bat, as ICC regulations do not yet allow Jurel to be considered a full replacement. India's Dhruv Jurel, left, greets vice captain Rishabh Pant as the former arrives on the field after the latter's injury on the first day of the third test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

The incident happened during the 34th over of England's first innings in London, shortly after Lunch, when a leg-side delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, which batter Ollie Pope had missed, struck Pant on his fingertip on the left hand. The wicketkeeper had made a full-stretch dive to his left to stop the ball, but in the process, he suffered an injury blow that left him in excruciating pain.

Play was stopped immediately as the team physio attended to Pant. The 'magic spray' was applied before Pant re-taped his fingers to continue keeping the wicket. But he walked off at the end of the over, with Jurel replacing him.

Shortly after, BCCI shared an update on Pant's injury, saying: "Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and is under the supervision of the medical team."

However, the social media post on their X handle did not specify the severity of Pant's injury and whether he would be able to bat. Jurel did replace Pant as a keeper under the ICC Test Playing Conditions, which state: "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires," but won't be allowed to bat in his stead, with the rule further stating, "Only a nominated player may bat and... may do so even though a substitute fielder has previously acted for him."

ICC has yet to trial full-injury replacement

In June, the ICC announced it would conduct a trial on permitting full-injury replacements in domestic first-class matches. The board explained the rule saying, "A player who suffers a serious injury on the field of play at any time after the match has started (including any pre-match warm-up period) may be replaced for the remainder of the match by a fully participating like-for-like player."

However, the rule will only take effect in October this year and will last for six months. Hence, ICC will unlikely be able to rescue India if Pant fails to recover for the batting innings. Jurel will, however, be allowed to serve as the substitute keeper in both innings at the Lord's.

According to the current playing conditions, full replacements are only allowed in case of a concussion. In that case, a like-for-like replacement is allowed to be picked from the list of substitutes that each team submitted prior to the start of the game.