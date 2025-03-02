Ravindra Jadeja enacts Glenn Phillips' one-handed stunner in front of dejected Virat Kohli in dressing room balcony

Team India senior batter Virat Kohli failed to make an impact with the bat in the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, which was also his 300th ODI match. In the landmark match of his career, Kohli only managed to score 11 runs and was dismissed by Matt Henry. Kohli looked solid at the start of the innings and scored a couple of boundaries, too, but Glenn Phillips had some different plans as he grabbed a one-handed stunner out of nowhere to dismiss him. Ravindra Jadeja imitates Glenn Phillips' one-handed stunner during chat with Virat Kohli in team balcony(X Image)

The Indian batting maestro cut it hard and flat while Phillips dived to his right, stunned the crowd with a magnificent grab to end his stay in the middle, and added one more to his stunning catalogue of catches.

IND vs NZ Live Score

Kohli was stunned and left the field in disappointment as he failed to make his 300th ODI a memorable one with the bat. The 36-year-old was seen sitting on the pavilion balcony after getting dismissed and chatting with Ravindra Jadeja about the dismissal. The star all-rounder imitated Phillips' one-handed stunner while talking to Kohli about the catch.

The batting superstar returned to form against arch-rivals Pakistan in the last match, where he scored a brilliant century to pave the way for India's clinical win in Dubai. He also completed his 14000 runs in ODIs during the Pakistan clash and became the third player to do so after Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches with 25 centuries) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 matches with 49 centuries).

India score 259/9 in 50 overs

Meanwhile, India posted 249/9 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first as the star-studded top-order failed miserably in Duba. Skipper Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (2) and Virat Kohli (11) failed to score big and India were reduced to 30/3. However, Shreyas Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42) did help them recover from the early jolts while Hardik Pandya provided a finishing touch with a 45-run knock as India managed to post a respectable total in the end. For New Zealand, Matt Henry claimed a five-wicket haul, while Kyle Jamieson, Rachin Ravindra and William O'Rourke picked one each.