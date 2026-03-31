Ravindra Jadeja didn’t speak to MS Dhoni ahead of much-awaited reunion with CSK after being traded to RR; here’s why

It was surreal to see Ravindra Jadeja play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a team that isn’t the Chennai Super Kings. Even when he started off with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 or switched to the Gujarat Lions in between for two years – 2016 and 2017 – it never felt odd as it did last evening, when back playing for his home team, the all-rounder squared off against his old home, Chennai Super Kings, the franchise that made him. Jadeja gave 13 years of his life to CSK, from 2012 to 2025 – barring the two seasons when they were banned – and was part of its three IPL wins in 2018, 2021 and 2023. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni haven't spoken in long (PTI Images)

Hence, when Jadeja, with a new buzzcut, was bowling to CSK, the mind went numb for a moment. Then again, that’s the nature of the IPL. Players jump ships, loyalties are tested, and every new franchise a player represents becomes his home. Jadeja did not get a chance to bat as the Royals thrashed CSK by eight wickets, and with 47 balls remaining, but the all-rounder did pick up 2/18, dismissing Sarfaraz Khan and his former teammate, Shivam Dube.

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The much-anticipated clash will have to wait, with MS Dhoni continuing to nurse a calf injury amid uncertainty over his participation. As Jadeja took the field against his former team, he admitted it felt strange. Following his move, Jadeja also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Dhoni or any other CSK legend, including Suresh Raina, who was part of the broadcast panel and among the three hosts interviewing him.

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Why Jadeja hasn't spoken to Dhoni Asked if he got the opportunity to speak to anyone from his former CSK dugout since he got traded, Jadeja, who's won four IPL titles, said, “I haven’t spoken to Mahi bhai. He keeps his phone off the entire time,’ after the match. He added, “But whenever I meet him – and I’ll meet Raina bhai and Anil Kumble bhai as well – I will speak to all of you.”

As for representing RR, Jadeja admitted the transition was initially difficult and emotional, but he came to accept it as part of his journey. He also saw a positive in returning to a franchise with which he had previously won the IPL — a team he first joined after the Under-19 World Cup and a phase he remembers fondly. Entering the setup again, Jadeja’s focus was on integrating with the new group, learning from them, and sharing his experience.