Ravindra Jadeja immediately confronts KL Rahul after he nearly repeats the same mistake from Edgbaston: 'Phir bolega…'

Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t forgotten, and by the looks of it, neither has he forgiven. The India all-rounder clearly remembered the Edgbaston Test a few days back, when KL Rahul, at first slip, dropped an easy catch to deny him a wicket. So when the opportunity came, Jadeja was quick to remind Rahul that another such mistake wouldn't be acceptable. On Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and England at Lord’s on Thursday, Jadeja, bowling the 57th over, realised that Rahul perhaps wasn't ready, and was quick to pull up his teammate. Ravindra Jadeja remembered what KL Rahul did at Edgbaston(AFP/Screengrab)

“KL, dekh le. Phir bolega dhyaan nahi tha” (KL, watch it now else you’ll say you weren’t paying attention).

Jadeja was one of the wicket-takers for India on a hard-fought opening day. He dismissed Ollie Pope, the centurion from the Leeds Test, in the first over after tea and produced economical figures of 1/26 from 10 overs. Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass in captaincy by handing the ball straight to the spinner after the break, instead of persisting with Jasprit Bumrah. The move did wonders immediately as Jadeja tempted Pope into making a mistake. Pope went on to the front foot and produced a faint edge into the hands of Dhruv Jurel for the wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja key for India on Day 2

On Day 2, as the ball promises to grip more, expectations will be high on Jadeja to provide India the breakthrough. England’s fifth-wicket pair of Joe Root and Ben Stokes have added 79 runs off 170 deliveries to push the total to 251/4 in what proved to be a very attritional and unlike-Bazball kind of innings. Root is unbeaten on 99, and his partner Ben Stokes is batting on 39 despite being in pain. The England captain appeared to be in pain during his stay, with what appears to be a groin strain. Yet, the skipper remains determined to contribute with the bat after going four innings without crossing fifty.