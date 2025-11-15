Ravindra Jadeja issues first reaction on joining Rajasthan Royals from CSK: ‘Coming back feels…’

Ravindra Jadeja issued a first reaction after completing the move from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. On Saturday morning, the IPL governing council confirmed the swap deal between Sanju Samson and Jadeja, which saw the latter joining the inaugural champions of the tournament for INR 14 crore. On the other hand, Samson moved to the five-time champions for INR 18 crore. Ravindra Jadeja joins Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026. (PTI)

Apart from Jadeja, the Rajasthan Royals also got Sam Curran on board from the CSK for INR 2.40 crore. Speaking about joining the Royals, Jadeja said that it feels special to join the franchise where his IPL career began.

"Rajasthan Royals gave me my first platform and my first taste of victory,” said Jadeja in an official statement.

“Coming back feels special; it’s not just a team for me, it’s home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL, and I hope to win more with this current group of players,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja played the first two seasons of the IPL for the Royals, and he was labelled a ‘rockstar’ by the late former Australia spinner Shane Warne. Jadeja was then banned for one season in 2010 after being found guilty of negotiating a trade deal himself with one franchise.

Jadeja has been part of the CSK squad since 2012, except for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, when the franchise was suspended. The all-rounder, 36, also helped CSK win the 2023 edition of the tournament after hitting 10 runs off the final two balls against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

What did Sangakkara say?

Jadeja, who has played 254 matches in the IPL, will strengthen the Royals' squad, according to Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket. The former Sri Lanka captain said the addition of Jadeja will bolster the morale as he can impact the game from any situation.

“Jadeja coming back to the Royals is incredibly special for all of us. He understands the franchise and the fans, having been part of RR’s IPL-winning campaign, said Sangakkara.

“Over the years, he has grown into a player who can influence the game in every department. His experience, composure, and competitive edge will add immense value to our group,” he added.

As part of a trade deal, the Royals also gave away Nitish Kumar, and the left-handed batter will now represent the Delhi Capitals in the tournament.