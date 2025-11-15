CSK breaks silence after trading Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals: 'He felt he was at the fag end of his career'

What was long known was finally confirmed on Saturday morning. The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council issued a media release, confirming the fate of Ravindra Jadeja as the premier all-rounder moved from the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the Rajasthan Royals for INR 14 crore. Jadeja was retained by CSK for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 edition; however, the amount was lessened as part of the trade deal. Ravindra Jadeja moved to the Rajasthan Royals for INR 14 crore.

Apart from Jadeja, Sam Curran also moved to the Royals as CSK brought Sanju Samson on board. Shortly after the trade announcement, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan broke the silence on the franchise's thought process behind letting go of Jadeja, who has been a long-time servant, even helping the team win the tournament in the 2023 edition by hitting 10 runs off the final two balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jadeja was a part of CSK since 2012, barring two seasons in 2017 and 2018, when the franchise was banned. Speaking about the decision to let go of Jadeja, Viswanathan said that the call was tough, but it had to be taken considering the team composition.

Viswanathan also confirmed that the CSK management spoke to Jadeja and once the decision was comfortable with him, they went ahead with the trade deal.

“This decision has been taken by the team management, and it is a very tough decision, leaving out Jaddu, who has been responsible for the success of CSK over the years. It was probably one of the toughest decisions the CSK had to take as team management had to take. Considering the transition of the CSK at this point in time, the team management took the toughest decision,” said Viswanathan in a video posted on the official social media handles of CSK.

“It is a must that we should consult the players concerned, and it was after mutual agreement that we undertook this,” he added.

‘Fag end’

The CSK top official also said that during his conversation with Jadeja, the latter felt that he's at the fag end of his career and he can take a break with the five-time champions and move somewhere else.

“See when I spoke to Jadeja, he was also very clear that if there is an opportunity for him because he also felt that he is in the far end of his career in white ball. So he also felt that he can have a break,” said Viswanathan.

Viswanathan was also candid enough to admit that he's aware of the emotions of the fans but he said that the decision had to be taken looking at the composition of the side and a few ageing players.

“We have certain players who are at the far end of their career and it is very important for CSK to build a team in the next couple of years and since this is a mini auction, we don't have the opportunity to get the best of the Indian batsmen,” said Kasi.

“See, emotionally the fans will be very very upset because they have already got a lot of messages from the fans. But taking into account the current status of the team composition, the think tank of the CSK cricket management felt the need for change and I am sure that in the years to come the CSK will be maintaining the same kind of consistency and also perform well,” he concluded.