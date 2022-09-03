Home / Cricket / '...it is not for the first time': Aakash Chopra points out worrying pattern emerging in Indian team

'...it is not for the first time': Aakash Chopra points out worrying pattern emerging in Indian team

cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2022 07:20 PM IST

India are set to take on Pakistan in the Super 4 of the 2022 Asia Cup and it will be the second match of the tournament between the two arch rivals.

India had won both their matches in the group stage of the Asia Cup.&nbsp;(ANI)
India had won both their matches in the group stage of the Asia Cup. (ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India won both of their matches in the Asia Cup's group stage and are now set to face arch-rivals Pakistan once again in the tournament on Sunday in the Super 4. While they would be a confident lot going into the match, there will be a key player missing from their squad.

The BCCI had announced Axar Patel as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja for the rest of the tournament with the latter's recurring knee injury flaring up again. Jadeja has missed a number of series this year due to the injury and former India opener Aakash Chopra has said that this would be a source of significant worry for India.

"Jadeja's injury is disturbing news because it is not the first time. It is turning out to be a recurring injury and although you have Axar Patel as a replacement, can you afford Ravindra Jadeja's absence in the long run? He brings the balance to the T20I team just like Hardik does and can even bat at No. 4 or No. 5 if India wants a left-hander," said Chopra on his Youtube page.

Apart from the long run, India might face a selection conundrum against Pakistan itself. Axar Patel has played a number of useful knocks in international cricket but is not as effective as Jadeja is and the latter is also regarded among the fielders in the world.

"Will India make a couple of changes in Jadeja's absence? I am saying this because as good a batter Axar is, you can't send him at No. 4 if you want to neutralize Shadab or Nawaz. So you need Rishabh Pant. But then it also means there is no place for Dinesh Karthik. So you might see radical changes being made," he said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out