News / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev as only 2nd Indian to achieve enormous ODI all-round feat in IND vs BAN Super 4 clash

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 15, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja registered a brilliant feat during India's final Super 4 clash against Bangladesh on Friday.

Team India continued on its impressive performance in its final Asia Cup Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday, as the side ran through an inconsistent batting order after opting to bowl in Colombo. After reducing Bangladesh to 59/4 in 14 overs, the side did produce some resistance with captain Shakib Al Hasan (80) and Towhid Hridoy (54) bailing Bangladesh out of trouble, but Shakib's dismissal right after the drinks break in the 33nd over triggered another collapse. In the very next over, new batter Shamim Hossain was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja as the India all-rounder registered an impressive feat in ODIs.

India's Ravindra Jadeja during the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka(AP)
This was Jadeja's 200th wicket in the format as he joined legendary former India captain Kapil Dev in being the only second Indian to have 200 wickets and over 2000 runs in ODIs. Among overseas cricketers, Jadeja joined the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan, and Daniel Vettori among some of the leading names to have achieved the feat.

Additionally, Jadeja also became the seventh Indian to have reached the 200-wicket mark in ODIs. Anil Kumble (337), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan Singh (269) and Kapil Dev (251) are the others.

In his distinguished cricketing career, Kapil Dev registered 253 wickets and 3783 runs in 225 ODI matches. He held the distinction of becoming the first Indian bowler to reach the 250-wicket mark in ODIs for India. Jadeja's bowling statistics, meanwhile, include 200 wickets in 174 ODI innings, maintaining an average of 36.83 and an economy rate of 4.89.

Moreover, his contributions with the bat in ODIs were equally noteworthy, amassing 2578 runs from 123 innings at an impressive average of 32.22, along with securing 13 half-centuries.

India already in final

Team India rested some of their key players including star batter Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya for the final Super 4 clash against Bangladesh. The side will face Sri Lanka in the final, who registered a brilliant 2-wicket win in a last-ball finish against Pakistan on Thursday.

