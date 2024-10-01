Ravindra Jadeja leaves behind Kapil Dev, Ashwin; shatters Imran Khan's record to become fastest Asian to grand double

On a record-scripting day for India, which mostly pertained to the batters amid their carnage in Kanpur against Bangladesh, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja carved out a piece of history for himself with his solitary wicket in Bangladesh's first innings. Not only did he reach the milestone of 300 wickets in Monday, but also shattered former Pakistan captain Imran Khan's record of a grand Test double. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after reaching 300 Test wickets in Kanpur on Monday. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Jadeja achieved the milestone on the fourth day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. During Bangladesh's first inning against India, Jadeja bagged one wicket and gifted 28 runs in his 9.2-over spell. He removed Khaled Ahmed for a four-ball duck in the 75th over.

The 35-year-old also became the second-quickest bowler to reach their 300th wicket after Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja reached the milestone in just 17428 balls, while Ashwin took 15636 balls to bag 300 Test wickets.

Jadeja also became the fastest Asian to script a Test double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets, achieving the feat in just his 74th appearance in the format. He pipped Imran (74 Tests) and India legends Kapil Dev (83) and Ashwin (88). Overall, he was the second-fastest all-rounder to the milestone after England great Ian Botham (72 Tests).

What happened on Day 4 in Kanpur?

Ashwin weaved his magic and raised hopes of a result with his two wickets at the end of an action-packed Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Green Park.

Monday turned out to be an entertaining affair for cricket fans all over the world. Despite losing more than two days of play due to rain and a wet outfield, India showed intent and tried to push for the result.

In 85 overs that were bowled in the entire day, a total of 437 runs were scored, and 18 wickets were scythed, summing up the action-packed play that was on offer in Kanpur.

After India declared and managed to take a 52-run lead, Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam stepped up at the crease, looking to see off the day with minimum damage. However, skipper Rohit Sharma didn't waste time and brought his ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin straight into the attack. He immediately got his rewards by trapping Zakir in front of the stumps with a flighted delivery. Ashwin continued to inflich his charm with his crafty spinning deliveries. He tossed it up perfectly, giving Hasan an invitation to go after the delivery. He accepted the invitation and went for a big swing, allowing the ball to sneak past the gap and crash into the stumps.

