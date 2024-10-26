Jadeja pulls off Dhoni's legendary act with perfection after Washington Sundar's lazy effort adds to India's woes

The opening session on Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune belonged to the home team. While Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat with his aggressive start to India's mighty chase of 359 to save the series, with the ball, it was Ravindra Jadeja, who picked three of the five wickets that fell in the first hour of the day and inflicted an MS Dhoni-like run out. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel on the third day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium(PTI)

It happened in the 70th over of New Zealand's second innings when Glenn Phillips, aiming for a half-century knock, sliced the fuller ball from Jadeja off the back foot in front of sweeper cover and quickly pushed for a two. Washington Sundar, who was stationed in the deep, showed no urgency in his fielding effort as he waited for the ball to come to him, leaving Jadeja vexed. He threw his arms in the air, showing his frustration, before Sundar jogged forward to throw it back to the non-striker's end.

William O'Rourke, the other New Zealand batter at the crease, too was complacent in his efforts to complete the second single as Jadeja nonchalantly flicked the ball from Sundar towards the stump, much like former India captain MS Dhoni often does. The all-rounder broke into an appeal and so did Virat Kohli, who was stationed at cover. Replays then showed that the New Zealand batter was only a centimetre short of the crease, thus leaving Phillips stranded at 48. The dismissal also saw the visitors being folded for 255.

Yashasvi Jaiswal shows intent

New Zealand ticked just one box in the entire session, picking the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma with Mitchell Santer, who was the wrecker-in-chief for India in the first innings with his seven-wicket haul, getting the better of the opener after setting him up with speed variations.

However, Jaiswal came out all guns blazing in the innings. After surviving a scare in his first ball, he broke shackles with a second-ball six and raced to 46 not out off 36 balls with three sixes and as many fours. Shubman Gill was batting on 22 as Indian batters made their intentions clear. Jaiswal’s onslaught shaved off a good chunk of target which the Kiwis had set but spin remained a threat.

With another 278 runs needed to safeguard their impeccable record at home, Indian batters face a huge task after their flop show in first innings.