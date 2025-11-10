‘Ravindra Jadeja on downward trend but Sanju Samson…’: Ex-CSK star lays bare MS Dhoni’s impact in rumored IPL swap deal

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath made a striking claim, stating that Sanju Samson currently brings greater value than Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL. His remarks come amid growing speculation over a potential trade deal between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Reports indicate that the two franchises are in talks over a potential blockbuster swap deal that could see Ravindra Jadeja rejoin the Royals, while Sanju Samson might make his maiden appearance in CSK’s iconic yellow. However, the recent reports also suggest that RR have asked for one more player in the swap deal to give away Samson to CSK. S Badrinath highlighted how MS Dhoni’s trust and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping Ravindra Jadeja’s career,(AFP)

Samson remains Rajasthan Royals’ highest run-getter with 4,219 runs in 150 innings, built through years of steady performances, though he missed much of the last season due to injury. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja endured an uneven campaign — taking just 10 wickets in 14 matches but contributing valuable runs with the bat, tallying 301 at a strike rate of 135.59.

Badrinath weighed in on the much-discussed trade rumours between CSK and RR, offering a sharp perspective on the potential swap. The former India batter believes RR would be reluctant to trade Samson straight for Jadeja, citing the wicketkeeper-batter’s higher IPL value and brighter future.

"The other side is whether RR are okay with this. Because, Samson's current value in the IPL is more than Jadeja. That's why they may not want only Jadeja but also another player. If I was RR, I won't accept this deal without the second player."

"I still believe that Jadeja is on the downward trend but Sanju Samson has prime cricket left in him in the IPL. Even though I am getting Jadeja, if I was RR, I'll want Dewald Brevis and take a chance with that," Badrinath said on Start Sports.

“MS Dhoni has a lot of trust in Ravindra Jadeja”

Badrinath also reflected on the deep bond between MS Dhoni and Jadeja amid the swirling trade rumours. The former cricketer highlighted how Dhoni’s trust and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping Jadeja’s career, suggesting that CSK would think “a hundred times” before parting ways with one of their most trusted match-winners.

"The Dhoni-Jadeja partnership has worked brilliantly for CSK. More than any of us, it's more important to find out what MS Dhoni is thinking. CSK will think not once or twice but almost 100 times before giving away Jadeja for Sanju Samson. The reason for that is MS Dhoni. He has a lot of trust in Jadeja, who has won him many matches," said Badrinath.

"In fact, it was MS Dhoni who created Ravindra Jadeja. If Jadeja has become what he has today, he has been mentored by MS Dhoni. So this will be a tough call, involving long discussions," he added.