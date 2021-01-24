IND USA
India's Ravindra Jadeja avoids a bouncer during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.(AP)
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja reveals dressing room discussion after Adelaide lo

  • Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australia pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:47 AM IST

India's defeat in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide was a hard pill to swallow for the team and also for the fans. Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australian pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for ju 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured).

This was India's lowest Test innings total in history, and it set up the hosts for an easy 90-run target, which they completed by Tea. The visitors had a huge task in front of them, with three Tests still remaining, and skipper Virat Kohli set to return home for paternal leave.

But despite all the odds that were stacked against them, India emerged victorious in the series, beating Australia at Gabba for the first time in 32 years to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking in an interview to Sports Today, Ravindra Jadeja, who was injured during the 3rd Test and miss the final game, revealed the conversation that happened inside the dressing room following the Adelaide loss.

"I think after Adelaide's loss, it was a bit tough. You know bounce back from there. Especially in Australia, playing against Australia. It was tough as Australia's bowling attack was very strong. That was the discussion we had in the team meeting," Jadeja said.

"We decided to look at it as a 3-match series from thereon. 'Let's forget about the first Test, it's a three-game series for us'. We decided that we will create positive energy in the ground and boost each other's confidence by talking, not think or talk about Adelaide Test," Jadeja added.

"I personally decided that I will practice batting in Australia. I had a positive mindset that whenever I will get the chance I will contribute to the team's cause," he further said.

india vs australia ravindra jadeja
