Ravindra Jadeja reveals dressing room discussion after Adelaide lo
- Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australia pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured).
India's defeat in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide was a hard pill to swallow for the team and also for the fans. Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australian pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for ju 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured).
This was India's lowest Test innings total in history, and it set up the hosts for an easy 90-run target, which they completed by Tea. The visitors had a huge task in front of them, with three Tests still remaining, and skipper Virat Kohli set to return home for paternal leave.
But despite all the odds that were stacked against them, India emerged victorious in the series, beating Australia at Gabba for the first time in 32 years to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Speaking in an interview to Sports Today, Ravindra Jadeja, who was injured during the 3rd Test and miss the final game, revealed the conversation that happened inside the dressing room following the Adelaide loss.
"I think after Adelaide's loss, it was a bit tough. You know bounce back from there. Especially in Australia, playing against Australia. It was tough as Australia's bowling attack was very strong. That was the discussion we had in the team meeting," Jadeja said.
"We decided to look at it as a 3-match series from thereon. 'Let's forget about the first Test, it's a three-game series for us'. We decided that we will create positive energy in the ground and boost each other's confidence by talking, not think or talk about Adelaide Test," Jadeja added.
"I personally decided that I will practice batting in Australia. I had a positive mindset that whenever I will get the chance I will contribute to the team's cause," he further said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen wants ECB to 'print' Dravid's email and give it to young Eng batsmen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Australian players were inside, we were not allowed to use the lift: Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to be best keeper-batsman: Raina recalls Pant's words at training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant is my hero, go-to person
- It was a quiet welcome as the youngster returned home to Mohali with the country still celebrating the 2-1 comeback victory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin recalls what irked Indian cricketers before Brisbane Test
- India off-spinner R Ashwin explained why the Indian cricketers were against going under another round of strict quarantine before the Brisbane Test. Ashwin gave the example of the Queensland government’s decision to allow a certain capacity of spectators to give reasons behind India’s firm stance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravindra Jadeja reveals dressing room discussion after Adelaide loss
- Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australia pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Du Plessis says bubble life is not sustainable for players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI shares Rahane's emotional dressing room speech for Kuldeep and Tyagi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anderson hits Sri Lanka for six as Root anchors England reply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik Pandya pays tribute to late father with an emotional video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's James Anderson breaks records with 30th five-wicket haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Azhar tells Pakistan youngsters to overcome fear of failure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They made a mistake': Ashwin questions Australia's tactics in Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I was in pain': How Navdeep Saini bowled despite injury at Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox