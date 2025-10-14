Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul line up to play Ranji Trophy after Gambhir cracks the whip

With the high-profile Test series against South Africa looming, several of India’s frontline and reserve Test cricketers are set to feature in the upcoming Ranji Trophy rounds. The move is believed to be a direct outcome after India head coach Gautam Gambhir cracking a whip. Gambhir prioritised match practice over skill training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, talks with Ravindra Jadeja(AP)

Among those preparing to take the field in domestic red-ball action are Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Devdutt Padikkal, and Narayan Jagadeesan — all part of India’s Test plans and currently not involved in the ODI and T20I series against Australia. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, making his much-anticipated return from injury, is also expected to play Delhi’s second-round Ranji game.

Additionally, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Prasidh Krishna are likely to join their state sides once the ODI leg wraps up, ensuring they too get crucial game time before the two-Test series begins on November 14 in Kolkata.

Play Ranji rather than spending time at CoE: Gambhir

Gambhir has made it clear that there is no better preparation for Test cricket than competitive first-class matches.

"But again, the guys who are just part of Test cricket, I think for them to prepare and play domestic cricket is very, very important. Rather than just going to NCA (COE) and working on their skills, I think the more they play for the Test matches, it is very important for the team," he said.

Also Read | India finally get a winning trophy after Asia Cup shocker and BCCI leaves no stone unturned to showcase it to the world

He acknowledged the tight schedule — India’s T20 squad finishes its tour of Australia on November 9, leaving just five days before the first Test — but underlined professionalism and match-readiness as non-negotiables.

"Sometimes it is difficult, but that is what professionalism is all about. Try and use the days to the best of their ability because we know that there are very quick turnarounds, especially from here to one-day cricket, then T20 cricket, and then, what, after four days, back to Test cricket," Gambhir said.

The head coach pointed to the successful preparation ahead of the West Indies series, where the likes of Rahul, Sudharsan, Jurel, and Padikkal played for India A against Australia A and England Lions — a formula he believes must be repeated.

"It is tough on players, especially when we are playing all three formats. But I thought that the best thing that happened in the series was the way the Test guys prepared, actually, before the series. Going to play the India A games against Australia was very, very important," Gambhir added.

With four-day games against South Africa A also lined up, Gambhir stressed the need to stick to this preparation model.

"Playing Ranji Trophy before the South Africa series is going to be equally important as well. I thought that is something which this group of players have done exceptionally well. They are preparing themselves really well for the Test series, and that is where you could see the results as well."