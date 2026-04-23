Ravindra Jadeja rubs salt in Nicholas Pooran's wounds with ‘in my pocket’ celebration in man of the match performance

Rajasthan Royals ended their two-game losing slide with a gutsy 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round performance was at the heart of a match which subjected LSG to a fourth consecutive loss, as the veteran Indian all-rounder begins to show his worth in his second stint with the RR franchise. Ravindra Jadeja celebrates Nicholas Pooran's wicket in Wednesday's match. (Screengrab)

With a crucial 43* from a tricky position in the first innings to figures of 1/29 in the second, Jadeja’s wicket of Nicholas Pooran was the moment that RR took the upper hand in the match while defending 160, and never relinquished it.

The out-of-form West Indian basher has struggled to find his power all tournament, losing the six-hitting ability that made him one of the scariest batters in the league in 2025. Against RR, he was watchful for the first 20+ balls of his innings, trying to rebuild after LSG were down to 11/3. But his first attempt at hitting the accelerator backfired as he miscued one off Jadeja, for an easy catch at long-on.

While Pooran’s bad form takes the headlines as LSG scramble for answers, Jadeja’s celebration was worth nothing. The all-rounder proceeded to point at Pooran with glee, before pointing back down into his pocket – a clear indication of a bowler who felt he had the rub of the green over his opponent.