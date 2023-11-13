Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh to set sensational World Cup record for India

India were in their usual destructive mode when they took on Netherlands in their final 2023 World Cup league stage fixture, in Bengaluru on Sunday. The hosts kept their unbeaten run in this tournament intact with a comprehensive 160-run win, ahead of their semi-final clash against New Zealand. Both sides faced each other in the 2019 World Cup's semi-final, where Kane Williamson and Co. came out on top, losing to England in the final.

Ravindra Jadeja set an iconic World Cup record.(PTI)

The match also saw Ravindra Jadeja script history with a two-wicket haul in the second innings. The all-rounder overtook legends Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh as the Indian spinner with most wickets in a single World Cup edition. Jadeja took his tally to 16 in this campaign, one more than Kumble (1996) and Yuvraj (2011). Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is also nearby with 14 dismissals, after his two-fer.

Chasing 411, the Dutch were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs. For India's bowling department, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep and Jadeja got two-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, even Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma picked a wicket each. For the visitors, Teja Nidamanuru bagged a half-century.

Initially, India won the toss and opted to bat. Twin centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul took them to 410/4 in 50 overs. Iyer smacked 128* off 94 balls and Rahul hammered 102 off 64 deliveries. Meanwhile, Rohit (61), Shubman Gill (51) and Kohli (51) got half-centuries.

Speaking after the match, Rohit said, "Since we started the tournament, for us, it was all about thinking about one game at a time. We never wanted to look too far ahead because it's a long tournament. It was important to focus on one game. Different venues and we had to adapt, that's exactly what we did. Very pleased with how we have played in these nine games."

