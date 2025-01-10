Ravindra Jadeja's ODI future in doubt as Gambhir sets eyes on 2027 WC, could 'move on' from India all-rounder: Report

Ravindra Jadeja's recent performances have raised significant concerns, despite his long-standing reputation as one of India's most reliable all-rounders. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have faced considerable scrutiny for their performances during India's 1-3 Test series defeat to Australia, Jadeja’s inconsistent performances have largely flown under the radar. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai(AP)

In his three Tests Down Under, Jadeja picked up just 4 wickets, but did score a half-century, scoring 135 runs at an average of 27.

A Times of India report has now emerged suggesting that Jadeja’s future could be in jeopardy, with the BCCI set to assess his role in the upcoming international seasons. According to a source quoted in the report, the BCCI selection committee is actively considering looking beyond the veteran spinner.

“It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in,” the source said. “They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in (Ravindra) Jadeja or move on right now.”

Despite his established role in India’s Test and ODI setups, Jadeja’s performances have been under the microscope, especially in the shorter formats.

“Even in Test cricket, he has struggled to get going, though his bowling has been steady,” the source added. “There is an urge to move on from him, especially in the ODI format. It will be a tough call in the coming days.”

Jadeja in Tests

Jadeja’s place in the Test squad, however, remains somewhat secure, with the England tour still in the offing. The selectors are reportedly still considering him for the upcoming series due to the lack of experience in the middle order.

“When it comes to Test cricket, Jadeja is still fairly in contention for the England tour due to lack of experience in the middle order,” the source clarified.

But the pressure is mounting as India looks ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup. India head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly keen on building a “strong base” for the event, and is interested in giving exposure to younger talent.

For the upcoming Champions Trophy, selectors are mindful that the pitches in Dubai have historically favoured slow bowlers, which could work in Jadeja’s favour. However, with the impending transition in Indian cricket, a call on Jadeja’s future in the ODI format will be a critical decision in the near future.