'Ravindra Jadeja's strike rate is useless...': Sehwag drops hammer on CSK's batting struggles, questions tactics vs SRH

Virender Sehwag didn’t hold back from criticising the Chennai Super Kings batting lineup after another subpar performance at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In particular, Sehwag questioned why a batter with the experience of Ravindra Jadeja didn’t take on the responsibility of guiding the innings. Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Kamindu Mendis after scoring 21(17).(PTI)

Speaking on Cricbuzz’s post-match show, Sehwag didn’t bite his tongue at the disappointment of CSK’s performance as he said: “Like I was saying, after half the tournament I felt like going home, and even CSK feels that way. Half the batters are asking when they will be able to go home, let this tournament come to an end.”

In particular, Sehwag questioned the purpose of Ravindra Jadeja’s batting position as he continues to be promoted to number four. Jadeja scored 21(17), continuing his trend of slowing down the innings rate in the middle overs.

“At least one person should take some responsibility, Brevis was playing that role but even he got out playing a shot,” said Sehwag. “If Jadeja is coming up the order, his strike-rate is useless, but at the very least stick around till the 15th-18th over, the team can play around him.”

Sehwag questions CSK batting approach

CSK limped to 154 all-out in Chennai, with Ayush Mhatre (30) and Dewald Brevis (42) the only two batters who managed to play innings of significance. However, SRH’s bowlers were able to take regular wickets through the innings to keep a tab on the scoring, with Harshal Patel continuing his strong Chepauk record with a four-fer.

After Brevis’ dismissal, CSK found themselves at 114-5 with 7 overs left to play. However, none of the lower order were able to get going. Sehwag questioned whether CSK were completely losing their way with the bat because they were looking to bat too quickly despite the patch of poor form team-wide.

“Shivam Dube as well, out quickly today. There’s no batter who could even stick around,” said Sehwag. “Constantly wickets were falling. According to me, your team isn’t even scoring runs, and on top of that you’re thinking let’s play at a 200 strike-rate. Can’t play like that, at least get to 170-180 on the board.”

CSK set a target of 155 for SRH, and at one point looked to have the visiting team in a spot of bother. However, a cool and collected sixth wicket stand between Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy ensured SRH made it home with time to spare, climbing up a couple of spots in the table.