Rawalpindi weather forecast increases pressure on Pakistan for India match, threat of Champions Trophy exit looms

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 fixture, in Dubai on Sunday. Due to political tensions, the hosts won’t be playing their matches in Pakistan and are playing all their matches in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and Co. began their campaign with a win against Bangladesh, and will look to maintain that run. India take on Pakistan, on Sunday.(ANI )

The visitors, on the other hand, need a miracle after losing the opener to New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan’s side is currently bottom of Group A, and are staring at a possible exit sign. If Pakistan lose on Sunday, and New Zealand defeat Bangladesh, then they are knocked out for sure. But if Pakistan can bag a win against India, they will still have a chance.

But also, Pakistan’s final game vs Bangladesh is in doubt. The match will take place in Rawalpindi (on February 27), but the latest weather forecast shows that the match might not take place. According to Accuweather, rain is expected in Rawalpindi from February 25 to March 1. On Thursday, when Pakistan take on Bangladesh, there is an 84 percent chance of rain, with 96 percent of cloud cover. If that does happen, then the game will be a washout, without any result.

To avoid such a circumstance, Pakistan need to defeat India on Sunday. Against India, Pakistan will up against a top side, who lost to them in the 2017 final.

Speaking ahead of the match, Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed said, “What is an India-Pakistan game without pressure? That is actually the beauty of it. You play 10 games and win all and there will still be pressure on the 11th game.”

Meanwhile, India opener Shubman Gill stated, “I don't believe that over-hype or under-hype is a thing. India-Pakistan has a long history. It's an exciting contest when both these teams play. Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are happy to watch the match, then who are we to say that it is underhyped or overhyped? We go there to play cricket. Our effort is to play for the team I am playing for, to represent my country, and to win with all my heart.”