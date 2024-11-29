Bengaluru [India], : Royal Challengers Bengaluru has long been a pioneer in the world of sports and digital content, with a fanbase that spans the globe. Over the last five years , RCB has consistently ranked as the most engaged IPL team on social media, setting new standards for how sports organisations connect with their audiences. RCB celebrates Kannada heritage while embracing national diversity with multilingual content strategy

As part of its ongoing commitment to inclusivity, RCB is now taking the next step in expanding its reach with a bold, multilingual content strategy. Building on its strong ties to its Karnataka roots, RCB is deepening its connection with its fans by offering content in multiple languages, with Kannada as the first launch on the day of Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

RCB's Kannada Instagram page, launched recently, saw a tremendous response, amassing over 1.6 lakh followers in just one month. This highlights the team's dedication to its local fanbase, while also reinforcing the importance of engaging in the native language to foster a deeper and more personal connection. With this digital strategy, RCB aims to make player stories accessible to all cricket lovers.

In addition to the content creation for the Kannada page, RCB is working on dubbing content into multiple Indian languages, celebrating the vibrant culture and spirit of the country, with Karnataka being at the forefront. The franchise felt encouraged seeing the enthusiasm of fans for the first regional Kannada page to continue bringing fans closer to the team while embracing and celebrating the diversity of its supporters.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of RCB, said, as quoted by the press release, "As we have seen, RCB is always a fixture of conversation, and it is only a testament to how much this franchise resonates with its supporters. Our fans care deeply about our core values and feel personally connected. Their support truly humbles us, and we remain committed to keeping fans at the heart of everything we do. At RCB, we believe in embracing the challenger spirit. We need to make the change we want to, push further, and go beyond what others are willing to do never settle, but spot opportunities for positive, inclusive change and progress. Because we believe greatness comes to those bold enough to challenge the status quo. I am confident our fans will love and embrace this inclusive initiative, which brings alive the true spirit of RCB of being Born in Bengaluru, to thrill the entire nation."

As our fan base also continues to grow and evolve, RCB plans to embrace and celebrate the diversity of our fans by adopting a multilingual approach to regional content. RCB plans to dub over 1,000 videos created each year into various Indian languages using advanced AI technology, ensuring that the dubbed content sounds as natural as if the cricketers themselves were speaking in these regional languages, enhancing fan experience. RCB's multilingual expansion plans include Hindi, and Telugu content in 2025, followed by Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali in 2026.

RCB has one of the biggest fan bases in India and globally, with passionate supporters tuning in to watch the team play from all corners. This vast following allows the team to connect with people on a deeper level and share their love for cricket across different regions.

Reflecting a broader trend highlighted by a recent FICCI-EY report regional content on OTT platforms grew from 47% to 52% between 2021 and 2023, now dominating over half the market, with projections to reach 55% in the coming years RCB's multilingual content strategy is a step towards embracing this growing demand and resonating with fans in their own languages.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.