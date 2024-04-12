 RCB don't have enough bowling weapons, so batters need to score extra: Faf Du Plessis | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

RCB don't have enough bowling weapons, so batters need to score extra: Faf Du Plessis

PTI |
Apr 12, 2024 12:11 AM IST

RCB don't have enough bowling weapons, so batters need to score extra: Faf Du Plessis

Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis feels his side doesn't have enough firepower in the bowling department, and therefore, the batters will have to compensate for that weakness going forward in the IPL.

HT Image
HT Image

RCB endured their fifth loss in six matches here on Thursday.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"I feel like from a batting perspective, we have to push for that 200. We don't have as many weapons in our bowling. So it comes down to the batting.

"From a bowling perspective, we have lacked penetration. We have to get them two or three down in the powerplay. Always feels like we are on the back foot after the first four overs," Du Plessis said after seven-wicket loss to MI.

Du Plessis feels RCB were few runs short of a winning score as the dew played a big part in the second innings.

"Very tough pill to swallow. It was very wet out there, it will be nice to win a toss somehow. Credit to MI how they came out and made our bowlers make a lot of mistakes. Anyone that came in and found the middle of the bat.

"We spoke about it . We knew the dew would play a big part. We needed 215-220. 190 wasn't enough. It is a big thing at some venues. When the dew settles in, it was very tough. We changed the ball many times. It is the only sport where the changes in conditions make a difference," he added.

Asked about Jasprit Bumrah's terrific last spell, where he scalped four wickets, Du Plessis said: "He has been the difference in the two innings. We put them under pressure but the one guy, being out there myself, and you see him with the ball in his hand.

"You want to put him under pressure, but the variety does everyone in. He has got a really good bouncer, slower ball. Someone like Malinga was the best bowler in T20 cricket, but Bumrah has taken over the reins.

"You know you can bring him on and take the wickets but also be defensive."

The winning captain Hardik Pandya was also in awe of Bumrah's performance.

"I am lucky to have Bumrah in my side. He does this over and over again and every time I ask him and he gets the wickets. He practices in the nets. He has so much experience and the confidence," he said.

He also lauded the effort of Suryakumar Yadav, who struck 52 off just 19 balls in the pursuit of 197-run target to make life easy for MI.

"I did tell him , welcome back when he scored the fifty. I have been opposition captain to him as well. Some place he hits, I have never seen any batter hit him. Whatever the situation requires," Pandya said.

The MI skipper also said their motive was to chase down the target quickly to better their net run rate.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / RCB don't have enough bowling weapons, so batters need to score extra: Faf Du Plessis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On