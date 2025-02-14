‘RCB fans’ appreciate and criticise way more than other teams': Smriti Mandhana before WPL opener against GG

The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will get underway on Friday, February 14, with the opening match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The women's team ended RCB's trophy drought as the side defeated Delhi Capitals in a thrilling final, and the Smriti Mandhana-led side is now looking to go back-to-back. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana(PTI)

Ahead of the third edition, Smriti Mandhana said that the massive fanbase for RCB helps the team go out there and look to give their best day in and day out. However, she was quick to point out the pressures that come with it, too.

"I think for us, we don't think much about what's happening around. It is really important to focus on playing good cricket as a team, that's a culture we are trying to set as a team because the fanbase of RCB is such that appreciation and criticism will be a little more as compared to other teams. It is important for us to stick together as a group," said Smriti while replying to a Hindustan Times query during the official captain's meet on Thursday.

"Who will not want people chanting RCB everywhere you travel, so that's a big positive," she added.

The third edition of WPL will be played across four centres -- Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai. The Eliminator and final will be played on March 13 and 15, respectively at the Brabourne Stadium. Baroda will host a total of six matches and then the action will shift to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians (MI), champions of the first WPL edition, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

'Sophie Devine a big miss'

In January 2025, New Zealand ODI captain Sophie Devine announced she is taking a mental health break. As a result, she will not be donning the RCB colours this season. The White Ferns all-rounder played a key role in the first two seasons and Smriti was quick to point out that she will definitely be a big miss.

RCB's title defence has been hit with several injury concerns as left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux is already out injured and Kate Cross has withdrawn from the season for injury rehab. Ellyse Perry also recently sustained a hip injury during the Ashes but she has landed in India. Spinners Asha Sobhana and Shreyanka Patil have also been recuperating from injuries and haven't played international cricket since October 2024.

"We have had a few injuries post the auction. Most of our players who featured in our last playing XI are not available due to injuries. Sophie Devine is one of the best all-rounders in the world. She has done it for the past 10 years, we will miss her but mental well-being is more important than anything else. So we respect that. And other injuries, I think we had a discussion around it. It's tough," said Smriti while replying to another Hindustan Times question.

Speaking of the third WPL edition, Lucknow will make its debut as a venue this season, with UP Warriorz playing three matches at their home ground starting on March 3.

Mumbai Indians will round off the league stage with back-to-back home games against Gujarat Giants and RCB on March 10 and 11.