RCB, GT, MI, PBKS' playoffs chances at risk as BCCI leaves IPL franchises in a muddle with resumption move

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to resume from May 17 onwards, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the fresh schedule of resumption left franchises in a muddle over the availability of foreign stars, not only due to the lingering safety concerns in the wake of India-Pakistan military hostilities, but also due to clash with international fixtures. Indian Premier League 2025 is set to resume on May 17(Surjeet Yadav)

IPL 2025 was suspended on May 9 due to an India-Pakistan military showdown, triggered by the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir. A day after its suspension, a ceasefire between the two countries was announced, paving the way for IPL's resumption.

BCCI officially announced on Monday that IPL will be back on May 17. However, the window for the league was pushed back with the date of the final shifted from May 25 to June 3. This could result in most franchises losing out on their foreign players, with the World Test Championship final scheduled on June 11, while England have a three-match ODI series to play against the West Indies.

Even though the BCCI has reportedly ramped up pressure on overseas cricket boards to make their players available for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, pressure now falls on Cricket South Africa, who will want their players back home to gear up for the WTC final against Australia at the Lord's early next month.

Huge headache for CSA, less worry for Aussies

South Africa have as many as eight players participating in the IPL 2025, seven of whom have been picked in the WTC squad, which was announced on Tuesday, and six of them are part of teams which are still in the race to make the playoffs. Mumbai Indians have Corbin Bosch, Gujarat Titans have Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs in Delhi Capitals, Aiden Markram in Lucknow Super Giants, Marco Jansen in Punjab Kings and Lungi Ngidi in RCB. All these sides are still in contention to make the playoffs with the likes of top-ranked Gujarat and second-placed Bengaluru needing just a win to secure the berth, while Mumbai and Punjab are next in line.

CSA has yet to officially confirm if any of their players will return to the IPL or how long the WTC-bound players will afford to stay in India for the IPL. However, it has been indicated that the Test team will assemble on May 31 in England.

"It is an individual decision, obviously, to return or to play or continue. But one thing we've made it clear, and we are finalising that with IPL and BCCI, is sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC preparations. Obviously, with May 26 being the latest for the Test guys to come back," Enoch Nkwe, CSA's director of national teams, said.

Australia also announced their squad earlier with the likes of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Josh Inglis part of IPL. Cummins and Head have committed to return to India for the rest of the IPL, although their franchise SRH are already out of the race to make the playoffs, and only have three more games in hand.

On the other hand, Starc, who has been the primary fast bowler for Delhi Capitals, made it clear he won't return for the final bit of the season, while Hazelwood is still nursing an injury and hence is ruled out. Punjab Kings' Inglis, meanwhile, is unlike to come back owing to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler of Gujarat and Jacob Bethell of RCB and Mumbai's Will Jacks have been picked in England's ODI squad for the three-match series against West Indies that starts on May 29. The England Cricket Board admitted that they have yet to address the availability issue for the IPL although each of these players were given an NOC for the original dates.

"No Objection Certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we'll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad," an ECB spokesperson said on Tuesday.