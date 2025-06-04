RCB IPL 2025 victory parade Live Streaming: When and where to watch the champions celebrate title win in Bengaluru

For the first time in 18 years of the IPL’s history, fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru can wake up and call themselves champions. A 6-run win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad means that RCB finally join the wall of winners in the IPL, ending a long drought which has seen the anticipation and the desperation for silverware grow and grow. RCB players celebrate lifting the first IPL trophy in franchise history.(ANI)

Finally, with this victory on Tuesday night, there is a form of catharsis, an opportunity for the city of Bangalore to rejoice and celebrate its heroes who finally bring the trophy back to Karnataka. It is no small deal for a city that has so often been the bridesmaid, never the bride. After a night of celebrations throughout the city, the party doesn’t stop over in the city, as RCB have announced a special title open bus parade celebration through the heart of Bangalore, allowing the players to show off the trophy and for the local fans to shower them with all the love.

The title parade will see the RCB players begin with a reception at the Vidhana Soudha, where they will be felicitated by the chief minister of Karnataka. From there, an hour-long procession is expected to take place, as an open bus will be driven from the Vidhana Soudha to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the IPL trophy will have a homecoming.

Here are the streaming details for the RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade:

Where will the RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade take place?

The RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade will begin at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, and finish at their home at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What time will the RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade take place?

The RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade is expected to begin after 3:30 PM on 4th June, 2025. As per reports, the procession itself is expected to begin around 5:00 PM, with an event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 6:00 PM.

Who can attend the RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade?

The RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade will see the open-bus procession through the city be open to the public.

Where will the RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade be live-streamed and broadcast in India?

The RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Jio Hotstar.