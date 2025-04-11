RCB management lambasted for not giving 'destructive' Tim David enough time: 'Makes no sense...'

Australia batter Tim David has done well in his limited opportunities to show his power with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, former Australia captain Aaron Finch feels that the big-hitting David can do much more only if RCB are willing to send him higher up the batting order. Tim David scored 37 runs off 20 balls against Delhi Capitals. (PTI)

Tim David has gotten a chance to bat four times for RCB in IPL 2025, registering scores of 22*, 32*, 1* and 37*. He is yet to be dismissed in the tournament. However, the decision to send him a No.8 has been criticised by several fans and pundits.

In RCB's previous fixture against Delhi Capitals, Tim David played a 37-run knock off 22 balls to help the hosts pass the 160-run mark at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The target did not prove enough against Delhi Capitals, but one cannot deny David's impact.

However, former Australia captain Finch feels David can cause more destruction if he is promoted up the order.

"Can anyone please explain why Tim David has batted at number 8 twice in the IPL this season? Makes absolutely no sense to me…give your most destructive players more time," Aaron Finch wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Delhi Capitals beat RCB

Delhi Capitals defeated RCB by six wickets and 13 balls to spare as the visitors comfortably chased down 164. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 93 and 38, respectively.

Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother at 58/4 at one stage. However, Rahul and Stubbs formed an unbeaten 111-run stand for the fifth wicket, ensuring Delhi Capitals' victory.

After the loss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said, “I think the way we saw the wicket, it was quite different, we thought it was a nice batting wicket, but we didn't bat well. I don't think so that our batters were overconfident, every batter was in a good frame of mind, showing proper intent. ”

“But it wasn't acceptable to go from 80 for 1 to 90 for 4, we have a good batting line-up, but we need to assess the situation. That has been positive, the way Tim David accelerated was amazing, the bowling in the powerplay was special. We aren't thinking about our away record, but we just need to play good cricket and keep it simple,” he added.

RCB will next square off against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.