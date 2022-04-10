Home / Cricket / RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved, leaves IPL bio-bubble
cricket

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved, leaves IPL bio-bubble

Harshal has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and took two wickets on Saturday night in the team's seven wicket win over MI.
Harshal Patel against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022(IPLt20.com)
Harshal Patel against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022(IPLt20.com)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:14 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Pune

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member.

PTI has learnt that Harshal exited the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians.

Harshal has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and took two wickets on Saturday night in the team's seven wicket win over MI.

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune," said an IPL source.

"He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12."

The 31-year-old has played eight T20Is after making his debut last year.

RCB face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2022 harshal patel royal challengers bangalore + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out