RCB Predicted XI vs MI, IPL 2022: Star all-rounder set for grand return as Du Plessis' men aim to continue winning run

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a superb comeback after winning their 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Punjab Kings as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets and Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets. With the aim to continue their winning run in the tournament, RCB take on five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Faf du Plessis-led side have looked great as a batting unit although the side would be looking for more consistency from Virat Kohli. The bowling unit has looked strong as well in the presence of Wanindu Hasaranga and able assistance from David Willey and Harshal Patel.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

Here's a look at RCB's probable XI against MI…

Faf du Plessis: After kicking off the tournament with a wonderful knock off 88, the RCB skipper has had two quiet outings and hence would be raring to make a comeback in the match against Mumbai Indians. However, he has particularly struggled scoring against MI, managing only 141 runs in the last three seasons, the second lowest against any opposition in IPL, at just 28.2.

Anuj Rawat: Kohli had touted the youngster to be the breakthrough star for RCB this season, however, he is yet to prove his worth. In three games, he has scored 47 runs at a run-a-ball rate.

Virat Kohli: The former RCB skipper has been backed to have an impactful season in 2022 given that the captaincy burden is off his shoulders now, but so far he has managed just 58 runs at a strike rate of 138.1, which does include his unbeaten 41 in the first game.

Glenn Maxwell: Lacing six half-centuries, Maxwell scored 531 runs in IPL 2021 following he was retained by the franchise. The star all-rounder is now slated to make a grand return to the team and repay the faith.

Shahbaz Ahmed: As a lower-order hitting option, the Bengal cricketer has played a key role scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 156.5 and has been effective as a sixth-bowling option as well.

Dinesh Karthik: He has been RCB's new superstar. In three matches this season, Karthik has amassed 90 runs in just 44 balls at a strike rate of 204.5. His scores read 32 off 14, 14 off 7 and 44 off 23.

Harshal Patel: The winner of the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 has had a decent start top the new season as in three games, he has picked four wickets at 5.42 runs as over.

David Willey: He has been a good defensive new-ball bowler for RCB, conceding at a tick over 6 runs per over with just one wicket in three games. He is also a handy striker of the ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan spinner has been RCB's main bowler this season, picking six wickets at 7.67 runs per over and a strike rate of 12.

Mohammed Siraj: RCB had retained the pacer over Harshal, however the India star has failed to make an impact in the first three matches, conceding at over 10 runs for just three wickets.

Siddharth Kaul: Like Siraj, Akash Deep too has been expensive for RCB as conceded at over 11 runs per over for just 4 wickets. Hence, RCB can opt for a more experienced option in Kaul who has played 54 IPL games in his career.