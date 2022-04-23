RCB Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Will Du Plessis and co. make tweaks in batting order against Hyderabad?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to continue their push for the top of the table when they meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Saturday night. The RCB have five wins in their seven games and their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, the side registered an 18-run win with captain Faf du Plessis returning to run-scoring in style, slamming 96 off just 64 deliveries. While Dinesh Karthik's exemplary finishing skills remain one of the glaring positives for the RCB, Harshal Patel's return has also bolstered their bowling attack. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

As the RCB prepare for the SRH test, let's take a look at their predicted XI:

Faf du Plessis The RCB skipper's form had been a concern for the side but he returned to run-scoring in style against the Sunrisers, as he fell only four short of his first century of the season. The right-handed South Africa veteran will be aiming to capitalize on the knock when he takes on the star-studded SRH bowling lineup.

Anuj Rawat The youngster's performances have been considerably indifferent since the beginning of the tournament and there might also be a possibility that the RCB opt to open the innings with Virat Kohli. However, in the build-up to the season, du Plessis and Kohli had heaped praise on Rawat's potential with the bat and it is likely that he retains the faith of the team management.

Virat Kohli The former RCB captain's inconsistent form has been a cause of concern for the side. He was dismissed on a golden duck – only his second in IPL history – in the previous game against LSG.

Glenn Maxwell The Australian all-rounder has scored at an incredible strike rate of 193 while batting at number four in this season so far, and remains one of the most important players in the side. Maxwell, however, will be aiming to convert his strong starts into big knocks.

Suyash Prabhudessai The youngster has impressed with his handy contributions for RCB in the middle and lower-middle order and is likely to retain his place in the XI.

Shahbaz Ahmed Over the past few games, Shahbaz has also been utilised with the ball; however, his performances with the bat have impressed the fans and former cricketers alike. Ahmed has scored 171 runs in five innings at an average of 42.75 and an impressive strike rate of 147.

Dinesh Karthik A no-brainer. Karthik has taken the league by storm and continues to be the most dangerous finisher in the season so far. With an incredible strike rate of 205 and average of 210, Karthik has set the leage alight with his power-hitting skills for RCB.

Harshal Patel The Indian bowler did return expensive figures in the side's previous game against LSG (47 runs in 4 overs), but also picked two essential wickets of KL Rahul and Jason Holder.

Wanindu Hasaranga The Sri Lankan spinner had an off-day against LSG but has shown his quality throughout the tournament so far. With 11 wickets in 7 matches so far, Hasaranga still remains a strong contender in the race for the Purple Cap.

Josh Hazlewood The Aussie player had replaced Harshal when the latter had to leave the bio-bubble due to a personal bereavement. However, Hazlewood has cemented his place with his impressive performances, and currently has 8 wickets in merely 3 games for the side.

Mohammed Siraj The Indian pacer might have been expensive in the season – conceding at nearly 10 runs/over this season – but his performances have been more impressive of late. Against Delhi Capitals, Siraj picked two important wickets of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner; in the match against LSG, he had removed Deepak Hooda.