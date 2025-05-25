RCB receive last-minute boost to maiden IPL title charge as Josh Hazlewood ends anxious wait, joins squad in Lucknow

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ended an anxious wait for all Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans as he joined the squad in Lucknow on Sunday morning ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. Ever since the 18th edition of the T20 tournament resumed on May 17, fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Hazlewood to bolster the pace bowling department. IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood links up with the RCB squad in Lucknow (PTI)

Earlier, several reports stated that Hazlewood would not return to India for the remainder of the T20 tournament as he wants to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Hazlewood was also nursing a shoulder niggle and due to this injury, he had missed RCB's fixture against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before the suspension of the IPL 2025.

Hindustan Times was the first to report that Hazlewood would indeed be joining the RCB camp ahead of the upcoming playoffs. The pacer has now finally arrived in time to bolster RCB's chances of winning their maiden IPL title.

RCB's official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a picture of Hazlewood landing in Lucknow, with the caption, “He's here. Welcome back, Josh Reginald Hazlewood!”

Hazlewood the standout bowler for RCB in IPL 2025

RCB have dearly missed Hazlewood's experience in the recent few IPL 2025 matches. In the last match against SunRisers Hyderabad, RCB conceded more than 230 runs and this total was enough for Pat Cummins and co to register an emphatic win.

Hazlewood has been RCB's standout bowler in IPL 2025, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches. The pacer has been exceptional both with the new ball and at the death.

He has provided wickets at crucial junctures of the game, and his performance with the ball is one of the main reasons RCB qualified for the playoffs.

However, it remains to be seen whether Hazlewood plays the last league stage match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana.

RCB need to win their last match against Rishabh Pant and co to have any chance of making it to the top two. However, RCB also need one between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings to slip up.