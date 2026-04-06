RCB star Devdutt Padikkal says bowlers must step up as batting hits a new level in the IPL

RCB's star run-getter Devdutt Padikkal believes that as the batting standards have risen significantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL), bowlers must now elevate their game to match the growing dominance of batters. Devdutt Padikkal has started his season really well! (PTI)

Padikkal dismissed the common notion that T20 cricket is becoming overly biased towards batsmen. “It is just that the batting in this tournament has gone up another level. I think everyone is working so hard to hit those big sixes and fours,” he said after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 43-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

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He stressed that the responsibility now lies with the bowlers to respond. “When you take your batting to another level, it’s now the bowler’s job to really follow that and try to take their game up,” he added.

Backing his own team’s bowling unit, Padikkal pointed out how RCB bowlers delivered under pressure, even without the recovering Josh Hazlewood. “We still have some really quality bowlers who are doing the job. We got them all out and restricted them under 210, which is pretty good, especially in the Chinnaswamy,” he said.

Padikkal himself has been in impressive form this season, registering two consecutive half-centuries. He credited his resurgence to discipline and belief. “It wasn’t easy initially to make that change because it was something that I had to really change from the foundation that I had in terms of the type of cricket I wanted to play growing up,” he explained.

The left-hander has embraced RCB’s aggressive batting approach, where players look to attack from the very first ball. “When you have such explosive batting power to come, it makes your job very clear. You have to make sure that you keep the momentum going,” he said.

Tim David is the inspiration! He also praised teammate Tim David, who played a blistering knock of 70* off 25 balls with the help of 8 sixes. “Every ball he faces, he’s trying to hit for a six. Especially in the phase he comes in, that’s his sole role. He’s done that so well,” Padikkal noted.

Highlighting the importance of preparation, he added that clarity and confidence are key in modern T20 cricket. “Once you have those plans in place and clarity, it makes your job a lot easier.”

While acknowledging he is a different kind of batter, Padikkal admitted he draws inspiration from David’s fearless approach. “If you can emulate that confidence, it augurs well for the whole team,” he said.