RCB star Yash Dayal banned from participating in UP T20 League due to sexual harassment and rape allegations

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has banned under-fire pacer Yash Dayal from featuring in the UP T20 League. The decision was taken after the pacer found himself in controversy, due to sexual harassment allegations. He is also facing rape charges in Ghaziabad and Jaipur. Yash Dayal in action for RCB.(PTI)

Dayal is facing sexual exploitation charges in Ghaziabad, under the pretext of marriage and has also been given protection from arrest by the Allahabad High Court. But the Jaipur High Court has refused to grant him protection from arrest, due to the involvement of a minor in the case. The RCB star could also be arrested, and his next hearing is set to take place on August 22.

Which team was Yash Dayal supposed to play for?

The 27-year-old was expected to play for Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League and was purchased for ₹7 lakh. He has been one of the best pacers in the country lately, especially after helping RCB to the IPL 2025 title.

In the Jaipur case, which involves a minor, the victim accused the player of repeatedly raping her for over two years. He also allegedly emotionally blackmailed her with promises of a cricketing career. She first came into contact with Dayal, when she was a minor, only 17 years old, and it was during an IPL game in Jaipur.

He allegedly invited her to a hotel with the pretext of giving cricket advice, and that's when the first sexual assault took place. According to the victim, it continued for two years.

Regarding the Jaipur case, station officer Anil Jaiman told PTI, “FIR was registered against Yash Dayal for rape under relevant sections of POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act and the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita].”

Dayal made his IPL debut in the 2022 season, when GT bought him for ₹3.2 crores.