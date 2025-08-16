Search Search
Saturday, Aug 16, 2025
Mohammed Siraj enjoys his break after Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, pacer posts candid photos with stunning car

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 09:35 pm IST

Mohammed Siraj took to X on Saturday and shared some photos of himself having a nice time, as he posed next to one of his cars, a Range Rover.

Fresh off his sensational performances in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Mohammed Siraj seems to be enjoying his time away from cricket. The Indian pacer was in dominant form in England and was their match-winner in the final Test, which saw the series end in a draw.

Mohammed Siraj posted photos with his car.(X)
Mohammed Siraj posted photos with his car.(X)

The 31-year-old took to X on Saturday and shared some photos of himself having a nice time, as he posed next to one of his cars, a Range Rover.

Also Read: CSK break silence after R Ashwin's 'extra pay' comment for Dewald Brevis causes stir: 'All actions taken by...'

Here are the photos:

He captioned the photos as, “Grateful for the smiles and ride”.

Siraj was the highest wicket-taker in the five-match Test series in England, taking 23 wickets in five fixtures. It is the highest tally for the pacer in a Test series in his career. He equalled Jasprit Bumrah for the record of taking the most wickets (23) for India in a Test series.

Meanwhile, Siraj has also now taken four or more dismissals in an innings for India in England for the seventh time. He bowled 185.3 overs during the series, which is the most by him in a Test series in his career. In total, he bowled 1113 balls during the series.

Speaking after the final Test vs England, he said, “To be honest, it feels amazing. From Day 1 everyone fought hard and the result is there to see. Very happy. The plan was to keep it simple and hit a consistent spot. Not try too much and if I can get wickets from there it's a bonus and build pressure. When I woke up today I had the belief that I could do it, I had the belief system. I took a photo from Google which read I can do it and put it as my wallpaper. If I had taken that (Brook) catch properly probably we may not have had to come today.”

“It was a game-changing moment. But Brook played really well, hats off to him for playing attacking cricket. It was a heart-breaking moment (The Lord's loss). He (Jadeja) was just telling me to play with a straight bat and middle the ball. He told me to remember my Father and the hardwork he put in to get me here,” he added.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
