RCB sure about Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj; Glenn Maxwell to be released ahead of IPL mega auction

The deadline is fast approaching! All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises need to announce their player retention list by 5 PM on October 31, 2024. Every franchise is sweating it out regarding how many players to retain, and it is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who face the biggest conundrum of all. As of now, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj have emerged as the sure shot retentions, but questions remain over Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Will Jacks.

Hindustan Times has learnt that RCB is unlikely to retain Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. He had an underwhelming 2024 season for the franchise, returning with just 129 runs in 10 matches. With the ball in hand, he took just six wickets. Midway through the season, Maxwell also took a breath, citing mental health. He did return to the team for some crucial games; however, his performance remained poor.

This poor form has now all but ensured that RCB would not retain Maxwell. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj are the sure-shot retentions regarding RCB. The franchise would also have looked to retain Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, but his injury has proved to be a dampener, and it needs to be seen whether the franchise takes the risk with Green or not.

As per Cricket Australia, Cameron Green has already been ruled out of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is set to miss six months of cricket action. For the unversed, Green had gotten injured during the ODI series against England earlier this year.

The all-rounder is expected to be fit by March 2025, but whether the franchise takes a gamble or not needs to be seen.

BCCI has allowed every franchise to retain a total of six players, of which five can be capped players, with a maximum of two uncapped players.

As per the guidelines, retention will cost every franchise ₹18 crore for the first player, ₹14 crore for the second, ₹11 crore for the third, while the fourth and fifth players will cost ₹18 crore and ₹14 crore respectively.

IPL auction in Riyadh in November 2024

We had earlier reported that the BCCI is looking to host the IPL mega auction in Riyadh this year. While, an official announcement is awaited, arrangements are being made for a smooth conduct of the auction in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The auction is all but set to be hosted on November 24 and 25. As a result, the auction will now be clashing with the first Test between India and Australia, set to begin on November 22 in Perth.