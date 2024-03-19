RCB Unbox 2024: What to expect and where to watch live streaming of event

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore will host their annual event RCB Unbox to announce some big changes for the upcoming season. The mega event is scheduled to be held on March 19th, Tuesday, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All you need to know about the RCB Unbox event.

Captain Faf du Plessis, star batter Virat Kohli and a couple of other RCB stars are expected to grace the event.

The franchise is expected to unveil the team jersey for their 2024 season and another major change to the team is expected to be made. According to several reports, RCB might change or tweak their name - from Bangalore to Bengaluru, which they also hinted at in the latest video on X, featuring actress Rashmika Mandhana.

It will be interesting to see whether the owners felicitate the women's team who were recently crowned as the Women's Premier League 2024 champions after beating Delhi Capitals in the final.

Meanwhile, some renowned artists like Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan Brodha and others will also perform at the even to entertain the fans.

Where will the RCB Unbox event be held?

The RCB Unbox event is scheduled to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 19.

What can we expect from the RCB Unbox event?

The RCB Unbox is expected to witness the jersey launch of the franchise for the next season. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that RCB might make a big change to their name - Bangalore to Bengaluru.

When does the RCB Unbox event start?

The RCB Unbox event kicks off at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19.

Where can I purchase tickets for RCB Unbox 2024?

The fans can attend the RCB Unbox event and can buy tickets for the event ranging from INR 800 to INR 4000 on the RCB website and the RCB App. Each login allows the booking of up to 6 tickets.

When and where to watch the RCB Unbox event?

Fans can watch the RCB Unbox event on their website and the app but have to pay INR 99 to live-stream it.

Who will perform in the RCB Unbox event?

Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan Brodha, V Jordindian, Barfi Katcheri

Which celebrities will attend the RCB Unbox event?

Rishabh Shetty, Ashwini Puneeth, Shivrajkumar and Rashmika Mandhana are expected to be present at the event.